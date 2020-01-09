PF Chang's Doesn’t Want Out-Of-State Workers In Wage Suit

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 6:46 PM EST) -- P.F. Chang's has asked a Pennsylvania federal court to refuse to let employees who don’t work in the state join a Fair Labor Standards Act suit claiming the Chinese food chain shorted tipped workers’ pay, saying it’s too early to decide whether they can opt in. The employees asked the court to conditionally certify the FLSA collective action on Nov. 21, but the motion is still pending. P.F. Chang's China Bistro Inc. argued that employees cannot become party to the action unless they have filed a request with the court to join, and the court has certified the action. The food...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS