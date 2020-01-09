GAO Sinks Verizon Challenge To $1.6B DOI Network Contract

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 6:16 PM EST) -- A Verizon subsidiary that lost out on a $1.6 billion network support contract for the U.S. Department of the Interior won't be able to take a second swing at the award, as the U.S. Government Accountability Office didn't share its concerns over CenturyLink's winning price proposal. The Virginia-based Verizon Business Network Services Inc. insisted that the department should have taken a closer look at a handful of price-related assumptions CenturyLink QGS included in its final proposal, but the GAO found no issue with the agency's evaluation. "Our review of the record finds that the agency reasonably concluded that none of CenturyLink's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS