GAO Backs FEMA Price Analysis On $300M Tech Support Deal

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 8:27 PM EST) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency made a reasonable price analysis when it chose BAE Systems for an up to $300 million information technology support services deal, even if other analyses may have been more effective, the U.S. Government Accountability Office has found. It was within FEMA's authority to use a "statistical dispersion" range of proposed labor rates compared against a labor price list from other contracts to determine if bidders' proposed prices were realistic, despite NTT DATA Services Federal Government Inc.'s argument that other methodologies would have made for a better analysis, the GAO said in its Jan. 2 decision, made...

