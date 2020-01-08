Students Seek To Boost $100K Contempt Fine Against DeVos

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 10:27 PM EST) -- Former Corinthian College enrollees who are suing the U.S. Department of Education over a change in its student loan forgiveness policy asked a California federal court on Wednesday to increase a $100,000 contempt fine the court handed to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos last year. The Corinthian students said the six-figure fine issued in October was based on information recently found to be “grossly inaccurate.” U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim had slapped the education secretary with sanctions over the agency’s "minimal efforts" to comply with the court's earlier order to halt collection of the Corinthian students’ loan debt. But the students said...

