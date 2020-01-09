Calif. Builder Fights To Keep Insurer In Cracked-Levee Suit

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 1:22 PM EST) -- Indian Harbor Insurance shouldn’t be allowed to shake a California construction company’s demands for coverage for repairs to a Santa Clara-area levee project, the builder told a California federal court. There are still several questions of fact as to whether Indian Harbor Insurance Co.’s policy covers the repair claims brought by Brosamer & Wall Inc., including whether California or New York law should apply, Brosamer said Wednesday. Brosamer had been hired by the Santa Clara Valley Water District to upgrade levees in the area as part of a flood-protection initiative, according to court documents. During a July 2018 inspection of the...

