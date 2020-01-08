5th Circ. Decertifies 7,600-Person Class In Debt Collection Suit

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 10:24 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday found that a lower court had erred in certifying a class of more than 7,600 recipients of medical debt collection letters from Medicredit, ruling that the named plaintiff hadn't shown Medicredit threatened legal action while also not actually intending to sue. Nina Flecha said in her underlying suit that debt collector Medicredit Inc. had sent her a letter that led her to believe she was going to be sued over her debt to Seton Medical Center Hays in Texas. Following receipt of the letter and a subsequent conversation with the medical center, Flecha filed suit under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS