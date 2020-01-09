Attys On Both Sides Of Insurance Dispute Get Sanctioned

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 4:56 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has slapped attorneys on both sides of a life insurance dispute with sanctions for wasting the court's time and resources by missing mediation and conferencing deadlines in the aborted case. U.S. Magistrate Judge John A. Kazen said in a pointedly worded order Wednesday that counsel for Claudia Cardenas and Foresters Financial Services Inc. had no good reason for keeping the court in the dark as the case involving an ex-husband who disappeared in 2011 ran aground. Cardenas' attorney must pay $350, while counsel for Foresters was fined $200. "The court finds that each attorney's disregard for the...

