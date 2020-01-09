Brenntag Accused Of Wasting Money On Lousy 401(k)

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 5:15 PM EST) -- Chemical wholesaler Brenntag North America Inc. wasted millions of its employees’ retirement funds by not using the company’s size and clout to negotiate or pick investment options with lower fees, according to a proposed class action lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday. In a complaint filed in Philadelphia federal court, the proposed class of employees who paid into the 401(K) retirement fund said that Brenntag and company officials who had managed the Brenntag USA Profit Sharing Plan had breached their fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by keeping the plan’s investments in funds that came with high...

