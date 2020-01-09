Banker Testifies Dedication, Not Greed Drove Barclays Work

Law360, London (January 9, 2020, 4:14 PM GMT) -- A former Barclays executive told a jury on Thursday that he returned to work weeks after suffering a heart attack to help the lender survive during the financial crisis, after a Serious Fraud Office prosecutor suggested his approach to banking is that he was "number one.” Roger Jenkins, who is on trial for fraud alongside two other former senior Barclays officials at the Central Criminal Court in London, hit back at SFO attorney Edward Brown QC’s suggestion that his position was that “I’m looking after myself in this world of high finance.” Brown referred to a phone call with colleagues in which...

