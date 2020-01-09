Willkie Farr, Ropes & Gray Lead PE Firm’s $5B Veeam Buy

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 11:01 AM EST) -- Insight Partners, led by Willkie Farr, said Thursday it will snap up Ropes & Gray-led Veeam Software in a deal worth $5 billion, roughly a year after the venture capital and private equity firm led an investment into the automated data management software maker. The acquisition of Veeam follows a $500 million investment into the company in January 2019, led by Insight Partners with the support of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Insight Partners at the time lauded the company as “the premier vendor for on-premises backup and recovery software.” New York-based Insight Partners said Tuesday that Veeam has continued...

