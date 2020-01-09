Lowenstein Sandler Reps PVH In $170M Speedo Sale

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 4:27 PM EST) -- Apparel company PVH, advised by Lowenstein Sandler, said Thursday it will part ways with its Speedo North America business in a $170 million cash sale to Speedo International's parent company. New York-based PVH Corp. said Pentland Group, the parent company of Speedo International Ltd., will take over its Speedo North America business. Speedo International licenses the Speedo trademark to PVH for use in North America and the Caribbean. The apparel company said the deal is part of an effort to streamline its holdings and focus on growing other brands. "This strategic announcement aligns with PVH's goal to optimize and streamline its...

