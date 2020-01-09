Law360 (January 9, 2020, 6:55 PM EST) -- A tough-on-crime district attorney in Louisiana facing disbarment and an Illinois lawyer caught in an FBI fraud sting lead Law360's The Week in Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. Louisiana Walter P. Reed, a former district attorney for St. Tammany Parish, should be permanently disbarred for his conviction in a campaign corruption case, a state hearing committee said. The committee said two of the crimes Reed was convicted for four years ago were “especially egregious” in the context of his ethical duties as an attorney. In one, he used contributions to pay for...

