Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 7:01 PM EST) -- Beck Redden LLP lassoed this week’s top legal lions title with a $438 million win for HP Inc. in a disk drive price-fixing case, while Gibson Dunn ended up among the legal lambs after the Ninth Circuit affirmed a $55 million labor and employment loss for client Walmart. Legal Lions This week’s top legal lion, Beck Redden LLP, secured a $438 million judgment on behalf of HP Inc. in Texas federal court Friday, obtaining nearly tripled damages after a jury found that Quanta Storage Inc. intentionally participated in a massive scheme to fix the price of optical disk drives and awarded $176...

