Texas Justices Told 'Anti-Washout' Clause Preserves Rights

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- A group of overriding royalty interest holders told the Texas Supreme Court in oral arguments on Thursday that a provision in their agreement entitles them to royalty payments that Granite Operating Co. and Apache Corp. have wrongly withheld. The overriding royalty holders, led by Tommy Yowell, are arguing that lower courts incorrectly determined that an overriding royalty interest always expires when the underlying base lease is terminated. But in this case, an "anti-washout provision" specifically protects against that, they argued. The case presents the state's high court with a chance to clarify both the power of such "anti-washout" clauses — which are...

