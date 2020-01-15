Buckley Nabs Big-Bank Defense Attorney From MoFo

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 6:32 PM EST) -- A longtime Morrison & Foerster LLP financial litigation partner with over two decades of experience representing the largest U.S. banks has been snatched up by Buckley LLP to lead the firm’s San Francisco office. “My practice is a really great fit with Buckley,” said litigator James McGuire, who joined the firm as a partner after nearly 23 years at MoFo, where he made a name for himself defending large financial institutions against consumer class actions. Buckley represents “virtually every financial institution in the country,” McGuire told Law360 in an interview, noting that while the firm has fewer attorneys than MoFo, more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS