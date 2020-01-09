NJ Appeals Court Affirms Mass Fax Service's Allocation

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 7:58 PM EST) -- The New Jersey state tax division correctly allocated the income of a telecommunications retailer’s mass fax services, a state appellate court said Thursday, affirming an opinion from the state Tax Court. A New Jersey appellate court affirmed that 100% of Xpedite's receipts could be sourced to the state. (Getty) The Appellate Division of New Jersey’s Superior Court affirmed the New Jersey Tax Court’s opinion, which had upheld the state Division of Taxation’s methodology for allocating the income of Xpedite Systems Inc. The Tax Court in 2018 dismissed the company’s complaint and granted the tax division summary judgment. The appellate court found that 100%...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS