Disbarred NJ Ex-Pol Says He Didn't Rep Malpractice Claimant

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 4:53 PM EST) -- A disbarred former politician from New Jersey asked a state court judge to toss his ex-running mate's malpractice lawsuit against himself and Genova Burns LLC stemming from a campaign finance complaint, arguing that he never provided his running mate legal representation. In a Wednesday brief seeking to dismiss claims by former Hoboken City Council candidate Angel Alicea, ex-Mayor Peter J. Cammarano said there was no attorney-client relationship between him and Alicea while they were running on the same ticket in 2009. Cammarano, a one-time election law associate at a former incarnation of Genova Burns, had supposedly assumed responsibility for campaign finance...

