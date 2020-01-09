Juno Creditors Seek Ch. 11 Investigation Of Lyft Deal

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 5:40 PM EST) -- The unsecured creditors of bankrupt ride-hailing company Juno USA have asked a Delaware judge for permission to investigate the possibility creditors are being shorted of the proceeds of a pre-Chapter 11 sale of company assets to competitor Lyft Inc. In a request filed Wednesday for discovery into the sale and Juno's corporate structure, the unsecured creditors committee said what evidence they have received so far has given them reason to question Juno's claims that because its operating assets were owned by non-bankrupt affiliates, it has no rights to the proceeds of a pre-Chapter 11 sale of those assets to Lyft....

