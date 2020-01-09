Cable Group Scoffs At Verizon's 'A La Carte' Unbundling Plans

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 6:39 PM EST) -- A new set of "a la carte" TV and internet plans from Verizon has led at least one advocacy group to cry foul at its attempt to sell slimmer service packages without truly reforming the pay-TV distribution system. On Thursday, Verizon announced it will offer customizable TV and internet plans that will let consumers choose among three internet speed tiers, and then either YouTube TV or one of several Fios cable channel lineups alongside the major broadcast networks. "Customers have been loud and clear about their frustrations with cable, and we've listened," said Verizon marketing executive Frank Boulben in a statement....

