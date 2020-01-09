Univ. Accused Of Hiding Counterfeit Surgery Tool Scheme

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 4:29 PM EST) -- A group of spinal cord surgery patients is suing the University of Maryland Medical System, claiming one of its doctors took kickbacks in exchange for buying more than $1 million in counterfeit surgery tools and that the university tried to cover it up after the fraud came to light. The patients, led by named plaintiff Andrea Aucker, told the Baltimore City Circuit Court in a 75-page complaint filed Monday that Spinal Solutions LLC, a now-defunct medical instrument supplier, gave Dr. Randy Davis kickbacks in the form of cash, sports memorabilia and rides in a private jet. In return, Davis convinced UMMS and...

