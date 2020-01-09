No Fed. Circ. Revival For TeleSign Patents Axed Under Alice

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 8:40 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld a California federal judge’s decision to invalidate as abstract several two-factor authentication technology patents owned by TeleSign Corp. A three-judge panel summarily affirmed U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria’s October 2018 decision without further explanation. The California judge had said the four patents could not beat the test set up in the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision Twilio Inc. had challenged the patent after TeleSign sued it for infringement in 2015. TeleSign provides two-factor authentication security services for the websites of many major companies, and Twilio provides technology that allows users to make phone calls and send...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS