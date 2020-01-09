Houston Firm Wants To Arbitrate Ex-Partner's $9M Lawsuit

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 6:49 PM EST) -- Houston law firm Williams Hart Boundas Easterby LLP has told a Texas state court that a former name partner must arbitrate his claim that he's owed $9.2 million as a payout of his capital account. The firm asked a Harris County District Court judge on Wednesday to send former partner Steven Kherkher's dispute to arbitration, and a hearing on the motion has been scheduled for Jan. 27. Kherkher sued the firm and name partners John Eddie Williams and Jim Hart on Dec. 30, alleging he is owed millions. The firm told the court that it was Kherkher who as recently as...

