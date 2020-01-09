1st Circ. Doubts Kodak's Standing Argument In Contract Case

Law360, Boston (January 9, 2020, 4:28 PM EST) -- The First Circuit appeared to reject the notion that a German company that sued Kodak Alaris Inc. for ending a software contract did not have standing to bring its claims Thursday, as Kodak's attorney argued the standing issue should end the case. The panel heard arguments in a lawsuit brought by ITyX Solutions AG, which a jury awarded almost $7.5 million in damages in November of 2018 because Kodak failed to make contractually required payments. Kodak's lawyer, Pieter Van Tol of Hogan Lovells, said ITyX did not carry its "considerable burden" by presenting specific evidence that it had the right to...

