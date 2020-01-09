Tech Adviser Says AT&T Can't Deny Part In $1.8M Crypto Theft

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 8:59 PM EST) -- Emmy-winning technology consultant Seth Shapiro shot back at AT&T in a case alleging it failed to prevent the theft of $1.8 million in digital currency, arguing the telecommunications giant is "unable to deny its involvement" in the crime. Shapiro's brief filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California outlined that AT&T's December motion to dismiss "marshals a host of red herring whataboutism inquiries" in an attempt to portray the theft of Shapiro's funds as impossible to predict and unconnected to a SIM swap that provided hackers access to his phone and personal information. Shapiro sued AT&T...

