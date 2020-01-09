Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Enviros Say Fla. Road Plans Threaten Endangered Panthers

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- Federal and state agencies wrongly greenlighted plans expanding two Florida highways without fully considering the effects on the Florida panther, "one of the most endangered species in the world," the Sierra Club said Thursday in a Florida federal court suit.

The Sierra Club and a state environmental group are suing the Florida Department of Transportation and the Army Corps of Engineers, challenging approvals of two road expansions that cross land considered essential to the Florida panther's long-term existence. The agencies didn't fully consider the panther when they decided the plans wouldn't jeopardize the panther population, the groups say in the suit....

