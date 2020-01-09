Enviros Say Fla. Road Plans Threaten Endangered Panthers

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- Federal and state agencies wrongly greenlighted plans expanding two Florida highways without fully considering the effects on the Florida panther, "one of the most endangered species in the world," the Sierra Club said Thursday in a Florida federal court suit. The Sierra Club and a state environmental group are suing the Florida Department of Transportation and the Army Corps of Engineers, challenging approvals of two road expansions that cross land considered essential to the Florida panther's long-term existence. The agencies didn't fully consider the panther when they decided the plans wouldn't jeopardize the panther population, the groups say in the suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS