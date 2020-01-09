Holy Spirit-Led Juror Rightly Axed From Ex-Rep.'s Fraud Trial

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 9:26 PM EST) -- A former Florida congresswoman failed to get the Eleventh Circuit to overturn her conviction on fraud-related charges Thursday on grounds a juror who believed the Holy Spirit told him she was innocent was improperly removed, drawing an opinion that basing decisions on "perceived divine revelation" would undermine the justice system. In a 2-1 decision, the appeals court panel rejected former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown’s arguments that Juror No. 13, who is not identified by name, should have been kept on the jury despite comments made to fellow jurors at the beginning of deliberations that the Holy Spirit had told him Brown...

