Ky. Insurance Department Exits Suit Over Disability Benefits

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 4:15 PM EST) -- A Kentucky federal judge let the state's insurance department and commissioner escape a proposed class action accusing Lincoln National Life Insurance Co. of miscalculating disability payments for city employees, finding the state defendants never should have been included in the case. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings on Thursday granted the motion to dismiss from the Kentucky Department of Insurance and its commissioner, Nancy G. Atkins, in Charles A. Knoppe's suit over Lincoln's calculation of monthly disability benefits under an insurance policy issued to Bardstown, Kentucky. Lincoln is still facing Knoppe's claims. Knoppe alleged in his suit that the insurer wrongly...

