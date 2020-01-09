Health Care Fraud Made Up Bulk Of Feds' $3B Recovery In '19

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- Fraud in the health care and drug industries made up the bulk of the $3 billion recovered by the federal government in enforcement actions last year — an approximately 5% increase following a 10-year low in 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. The DOJ raked in $3.05 billion in judgments and settlements under the False Claims Act in fiscal 2019, with $2.6 billion stemming from health care and life sciences companies such as drug and medical device makers, hospitals and pharmacies, the department said. “The significant number of settlements and judgments obtained over the past year demonstrate the high...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS