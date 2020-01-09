Steelworkers Sue EPA Over Chemical Safety Rule Rollbacks

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- The United Steelworkers union said Thursday it has joined environmental groups in suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over rollbacks to Obama-era chemical safety regulations. Finalized in November, the amendments to the EPA's Risk Management Program rule eliminate or water down several provisions that were part of the original 2016 regulations. The 1.2 million-member United Steelworkers said it was concerned about the rescission of requirements that companies take certain actions to prevent "foreseeable" and "catastrophic" incidents. It filed a petition for review in the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday. "Eliminating these requirements will allow a profit-hungry industry to police itself while putting...

