Investors Says iRobot Engaged In Sales Stuffing Scheme

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 9:44 PM EST) -- iRobot, the maker of Roomba vacuums, and its executives artificially inflated the company's revenue growth using a "channel-stuffing" scheme that caused the company's stock to plummet three separate times when the truth came out, according to an investor class action filed Thursday in Massachusetts federal court. It all began Nov. 21, 2016, when iRobot issued a press release saying it had acquired Sales On Demand Corp.'s iRobot-related distribution business, based in Japan, according to investor plaintiff Robert Truman. On April 17, 2017, the company filed a proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that contained false statements and failed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS