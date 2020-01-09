McCarter Settles School's Malpractice Claims Over Insurance

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 7:29 PM EST) -- McCarter & English LLP and a firm partner have reached a settlement with a school in its New Jersey state lawsuit accusing them of malpractice for not advising the institution about insurance coverage related to a trademark infringement case, according to a letter to the court on Thursday. In the letter to Superior Court Judge Robert T. Lougy, Day Pitney LLP’s Michael K. Furey, representing McCarter & English and firm partner Michael R. Friscia in the action, cited that settlement with The Lewis School of Princeton in confirming that they were withdrawing a cross-motion for summary judgment. “Confirming my telephone conversation...

