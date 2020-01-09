Wis. County Can't Impose Zoning Rules On Tribe's Land

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 7:42 PM EST) -- A federal judge blocked a Wisconsin county Thursday from enforcing its zoning ordinance on the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians' members within the tribe's reservation, saying the county lacked congressional authority to do so and drawing a line between taxation and zoning on tribal land. The Red Cliff Band had asked the court for a quick win in August in its suit against Bayfield County, claiming the county's "aggressive enforcement efforts" of its zoning regulations violated federal law regarding the tribe's right to self-governance. U.S. District Judge William M. Conley granted the tribe summary judgment Thursday, saying "it...

