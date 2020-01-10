House OKs Bill Regulating 'Forever Chemicals' PFAS

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 6:41 PM EST) -- The House on Friday approved a bill to give a hazardous designation to certain "forever chemicals" that linger in the human body and the water supply, with 24 Republicans joining Democrats who want to regulate the growing environmental concern that has sparked waves of litigation. The PFAS Action Act would require the Environmental Protection Agency to add two poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances to the Superfund list of hazardous substances within one year and to assess all other PFAS within five years. It would also require monitoring for drinking water, authorizing grants for local water systems, pausing approval of new commercial uses...

