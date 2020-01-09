Chubb Says Insys Ch. 11 Plan Unclear On Insurance Terms

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 7:41 PM EST) -- A number of Chubb Group companies Thursday filed an objection to pain medication maker Insys Therapeutics Inc.'s Chapter 11 plan, saying it would create confusion about how their policy obligations would be treated. In the objection, the companies said they had negotiated wording into the plan guaranteeing the liquidation and opioid claimant trusts that the plan established will continue to abide by the terms of the insurance policies, but that some of that wording was "inexplicably" missing from the plan submitted to the court, leaving confusion about what the trusts' obligations would be. Insys entered Chapter 11 in early June, after...

