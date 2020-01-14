The Shortcomings Of DOL's Fluctuating Workweek Proposal

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 5:20 PM EST) -- In November, the U.S. Department of Labor announced a proposed change to the Fair Labor Standards Act’s fluctuating workweek method of compensation. If adopted, the proposed rule would silence the debate regarding whether or not bonus payments preclude an employer’s use of the fluctuating workweek method of compensation as an inherent conflict to the fixed salary prerequisite for such compensation arrangements. Yet, the DOL’s proposal falls short of eliminating all litigation arising from fluctuating workweek compensation arrangements. To the surprise of many, the DOL’s proposed rule failed to address the heavily litigated fluctuating hours requirement. Regardless, employers should refrain from changing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS