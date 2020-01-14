8 Executive Pay Considerations For An Economic Downturn

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 5:44 PM EST) -- In the executive compensation world, there have been 10-plus years in which the rising economic tide has not only lifted pay but substantiated performance award decisions. Those who expect stormy seas in 2020 and beyond will need their A-game to get future compensation based on performance right. Below are thoughts drawn from navigating the recession of the early 1990s, the economic bubble that burst a decade later, and the scare that came from Wall Street in 2007. Through those times, the best companies have been both forward-thinking in their positioning, and quick to adjust when disruption hits. With an eye toward...

