Calif. 'Cobra Sexual Energy' False-Ad Class Gets 2nd Wind

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 9:41 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday recertified a class of consumers who accuse Nutraceutical Corp. of falsely marketing its herbal supplement Cobra Sexual Energy as able to improve men’s virility, changing his position in light of a Ninth Circuit ruling finding the class should not have been decertified. U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. had decertified the class of thousands of California consumers in February 2015. He found at the time that plaintiff Troy Lambert could not show how classwide damages would be calculated. Judge Birotte did not otherwise rule on the validity of the evidence beyond noting that Lambert had produced evidence...

