Tribes, Enviros Look To Reverse Trump's Monument Cuts

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 5:05 PM EST) -- Tribal and environmental groups have asked a D.C. federal court to find that President Donald Trump had no constitutional or statutory authority to shrink two Utah national monuments. Trump's two 2017 proclamations reducing the size of the the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments violated the Antiquities Act and the separation of powers doctrine under the U.S. Constitution, groups in five different lawsuits said Thursday in motions for partial summary judgment. While presidents may create national monuments, only Congress has the authority to modify their sizes, the groups said. Native American tribes, including the Navajo Nation, that are challenging Trump's decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS