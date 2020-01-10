5th Circ. Won't Nix $1.4M Arbitral Award To Taiwanese Co.

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 7:07 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has upheld a $1.36 million arbitral award against a Texas surveillance products company, finding that the company failed to show an arbitrator manifestly disregarded state law when he denied its damages claims against a Taiwanese camera products company. In a per curiam decision released Jan. 9, the Fifth Circuit agreed with U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle from the northern district of Texas in finding there was no sign that significant injustice would result from enforcing the award against Razberi Technologies Inc. Both courts found that Razberi did not provide sufficient evidence to prove its claims, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS