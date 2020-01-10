Ex-MTV Exec's Wage Deduction Claims Proper, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 6:34 PM EST) -- A U.S. Tax Court decision disallowing more than $123,000 in wage deductions that a former MTV executive claimed for his online movie promotion platform should be vacated because the claims were adequately documented, he has told the Ninth Circuit. The government’s argument that the U.S. could not locate documents needed to support wage deductions that Jeffrey Yapp claimed in 2009 for NXTMUSIC LLC is improper since he had filed the relevant tax forms needed for the claims, Yapp said in a brief filed Thursday. The Internal Revenue Service has said it would be impossible to sort through the millions of Forms...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS