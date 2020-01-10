L.A. Guns Founder Says Ex-Drummer Stole Band Name

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 5:29 PM EST) -- The former drummer for L.A. Guns has been touring and releasing albums under the band’s name without permission and confusing fans of the longtime rock group, the band’s founder claims in a lawsuit filed in California federal court. Guitarist Tracii Guns formed L.A. Guns in 1983, according to his suit filed Thursday, and took ownership of the common law trademark rights for the band name and any related design marks incorporating the name. But a year later, the guitarist joined Axl Rose to create the iconic rock band Gun N’ Roses and L.A. Guns was put on the back burner, the...

