Female Truck Driver Sues Over ‘Sexually Hostile’ Workplace

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 1:17 PM EST) -- A female construction worker was told she should be “home baking cookies,” was paid less than her male co-workers and saw her shift given to a male co-worker because “he has a family to feed,” according to a complaint filed Friday in Pennsylvania federal court. Karen Rush sued Neiswonger Construction Inc. for gender discrimination and retaliation, saying the company created a “sexually hostile environment” while she worked as a truck driver hauling debris and sandstone. Rush said her co-workers and management called her “mother” or “grandmother” on a daily basis, told her she should be “home baking cookies” instead of driving...

