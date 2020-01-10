Chancery Tosses Suit Over Stalled Sale Of Radio Licenses

Law360, Wilmington (January 10, 2020, 5:57 PM EST) -- The latest Delaware Chancery Court lawsuit in a decade-long investor battle for control of a largely idle mobile radio channel holding company ended Friday with dismissal of a call for appointment of a receiver and a ruling that company directors properly ratified director salaries. In his ruling from the bench, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster found that Carlson Investment Group LLC failed to make a reasonably sufficient argument that Preferred Communication Systems Inc.'s board required a receiver because it was too conflicted, with too great a risk of director liability, to take over claims that the board breached its duty of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS