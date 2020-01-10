Netflix Gets Realtime Data Compression Patent Nixed At PTAB

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 6:22 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Friday invalidated a Realtime data compression patent after finding that Netflix had shown it would have been obvious to arrive at Realtime's claimed invention by combining technology from two existing inventions. Texas-based Realtime Adaptive Streaming LLC had argued that Netflix Inc. did not adequately explain how to combine the earlier inventions. Realtime said a skilled artisan — someone with a bachelor's or master's degree in electrical engineering or computer science — would not have been motivated to combine them because they operate differently and therefore "teach away" from its claimed invention. But the board...

