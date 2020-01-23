Pro-Employer NLRB Rulings May Prompt Handbook Reviews

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 5:58 PM EST) -- Employers have long complained that the National Labor Relations Board under President Barack Obama took a results-oriented approach to reject well-established precedent, strongly swinging the pendulum in favor of unions. While the board has never been immune to the political winds, the decisions to overturn a large number of rulings — some dating back to a time when Franklin D. Roosevelt was president — upset advocates on both sides. Those who value consistency over political machinations were especially aggrieved, with some criticizing the board for overtly politicizing what should be a neutral process. Once President Donald Trump installed a Republican majority...

