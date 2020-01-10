Texas Atty Can't Claim Defamation In Long-Running Feud

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 6:40 PM EST) -- A Texas attorney can't revive defamation claims against a director of her neighborhood association's board over an email he sent to her boss while she was under consideration for the Texas Veterans Commission's general counsel job, a state appellate court ruled Thursday. A three-judge Third Court of Appeals panel in Austin affirmed a lower court's decision to throw out attorney Madeleine Connor's claims for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress against Charles McCormick. The lower court dismissed some claims under a state free speech law and held that Connor was barred from bringing others because they had already been adjudicated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS