NLRB Says Security Co. Rightly Kept Bechtel Pact From Union

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 4:36 PM EST) -- A security services company legally rebuffed a union’s request to eyeball its contract with defense giant Bechtel, saying the union leaned on only “mere speculation” that the pact included pertinent information about its members’ jobs, the National Labor Relations Board has ruled. The board’s three current members unanimously held Thursday that G4S Secure Solutions (USA) Inc. — which subcontracted with Bechtel to provide security guards for a waste treatment plant on a site in Washington that at one time produced most of the nation’s plutonium — didn’t violate the National Labor Relations Act when it declined to provide a copy of...

