Dems Urge FCC To Build Defense Against SIM Card Scams

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 5:41 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission needs to do more to stop scammers from stealing consumers' phone numbers through so-called SIM swaps, a group of lawmakers has told the agency. Six Democratic lawmakers — three from the U.S. Senate and three from the U.S. House of Representatives — sent the FCC a letter Thursday that urges action on the matter and conveys a list of questions they want answered by Feb. 14. "Consumers have no choice but to rely on phone companies to protect them against SIM swaps — and they need to be able to count on the FCC to hold mobile...

