Cuomo Plan Would Reinforce NY's Financial Protection Role

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 10:38 PM EST) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has outlined a set of financial services policy priorities for the coming year that he says will bolster the state's consumer protection capabilities, an agenda that attorneys say underscores the state's aggressive regulatory reputation but doesn't strike out in unexpected directions. In a more than 300-page State of the State agenda unveiled this past week, the New York governor called for legislative changes that would, among other things, establish a state licensing and oversight regime for debt collectors and provide officials with enforcement authority under New York law to go after abusive conduct, paralleling authority possessed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS