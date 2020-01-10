Some Lifeline Phones Include Chinese Malware, Firm Says

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 2:56 PM EST) -- Low-income customers who rely on the Federal Communications Commission’s Lifeline program for phone and internet service might be exposed to Chinese malware through some Android handsets associated with the program, according to a new report. Security firm Malwarebytes Labs released a blog post Thursday detailing how some customers using the UMX U686CL phone, offered by the Lifeline-supported carrier and Sprint subsidiary Assurance Wireless, discovered preinstalled apps exhibiting curious behavior. Priced at $35 on the Lifeline plan, the phone sounds like a good deal, but it comes with two problematic pieces of software, according to the security firm. “Budget should not dictate...

